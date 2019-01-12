Try 1 month for 99¢

Thanks to Dave and Gretchen Skoloda for the Madison stock pavilion concert memory from the 1970s (Tribune, Jan. 11).

We were there also.

The Moscow Orchestra had to stop playing as a very loud train with whistle slowly passed on the tracks near the building.

The conductor and players as well as the audience all stood up laughing and clapping.

The train passed; the players sat down and finished the Glinka piece.

Chuck Ivey, La Crosse

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.