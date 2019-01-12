Thanks to Dave and Gretchen Skoloda for the Madison stock pavilion concert memory from the 1970s (Tribune, Jan. 11).
We were there also.
The Moscow Orchestra had to stop playing as a very loud train with whistle slowly passed on the tracks near the building.
The conductor and players as well as the audience all stood up laughing and clapping.
The train passed; the players sat down and finished the Glinka piece.
Chuck Ivey, La Crosse
