Church, Mississippi Valley Conservancy partner to protect Trempealeau bluffside

The church welcomes the public to walk the trail to the historic bluff top site.

The Little Bluff site was colonized about 1050 by more than 200 people of the Cahokia Mississippian community across the river from present-day St. Louis who came 500 miles upriver in a quest for Trempealeau Mountain — the only bluff on the entire Mississippi River surrounded by water — and was considered to be the source of sacred power.

The Cahokia established homes and raised crops on land now occupied by the village of Trempealeau. On the bluff top, they created ceremonial mounds built to align to the cycles of the sun and probably the moon. Boszhardt found a temple site including evidence of what was likely a perpetual ceremonial fire.

Boszhardt said in a telephone interview that "it's wonderful that the church and the conservancy are ensuring (the bluff's) preservation." He noted that one of the Mississippian village sites occupied the present church property at the base of the bluff.

Victoria Hirschboeck, retired manager at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge and president of the church council, said that the Friends of Little Bluff who built the trail for access to the bluff, approached the church about arranging for permanent protection with a conservation easement. After connecting with the Conservancy, which arranged funding from the Paul E. Stry Foundation for the easement transaction costs, including a complicated survey, "the pieces came together."

