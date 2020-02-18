Church, Mississippi Valley Conservancy partner to protect Trempealeau bluffside

TREMPEALEAU — With a Sunday morning ceremony, the Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church congregation has celebrated completion of a long-hoped-for land conservation agreement or easement for its 19-acre Little Bluff property high above the church at Trempealeau.
The congregation has concluded the agreement with Mississippi Valley Conservancy for permanent protection of the bluff, which, by a historic coincidence, was a sacred place for a religion practiced by the Mississippian Native American culture about a thousand years ago.
That's according to Danielle Benden who, with her husband Robert "Ernie" Boszhardt, did extensive archaeological studies of the site and village sites with help from community volunteers in the past decade.
They completed interpretive programs for schools and others who visit the Little Bluff Mounds and trail that starts in the middle of the village. Both are archaeologists who worked previously with the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Their 2017 book "Beneath Your Feet" tells the story of the village and bluff sites.
Mount Calvary pastor Joan Wittrock said that the congregation's decision to protect the property is consistent with the ELCA's creation care initiatives. She noted that community support for conservation of the property dates back many years.
The church welcomes the public to walk the trail to the historic bluff top site.
The Little Bluff site was colonized about 1050 by more than 200 people of the Cahokia Mississippian community across the river from present-day St. Louis who came 500 miles upriver in a quest for Trempealeau Mountain — the only bluff on the entire Mississippi River surrounded by water — and was considered to be the source of sacred power.
The Cahokia established homes and raised crops on land now occupied by the village of Trempealeau. On the bluff top, they created ceremonial mounds built to align to the cycles of the sun and probably the moon. Boszhardt found a temple site including evidence of what was likely a perpetual ceremonial fire.
Boszhardt said in a telephone interview that "it's wonderful that the church and the conservancy are ensuring (the bluff's) preservation." He noted that one of the Mississippian village sites occupied the present church property at the base of the bluff.
Victoria Hirschboeck, retired manager at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge and president of the church council, said that the Friends of Little Bluff who built the trail for access to the bluff, approached the church about arranging for permanent protection with a conservation easement. After connecting with the Conservancy, which arranged funding from the Paul E. Stry Foundation for the easement transaction costs, including a complicated survey, "the pieces came together."