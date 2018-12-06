The Onalaska Church of Christ choir, joined by singers from several area churches, will present “Welcome to Our World” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the church, 1415 Well St. The musical, created by Claire Cloninger and Robert Sterling, is directed by Ruth Ann Granum, with accompaniment by Bev Jaderston, Paul Leithold and Julie Bodendein. All are welcome.
Church of Christ choir to present musical Dec. 9
Randy Erickson
Entertainment and county government reporter
Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.
Get email notifications on Randy Erickson daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Randy Erickson posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest Local Offers
Grandview Plaza Apartments
Fraternal Order of Eagles - La Crosse 1254
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.