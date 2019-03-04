Lower Coon Valley Lutheran church will host its 12th annual meatball and lefse supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The even features Marlene Goede's homemade lefse and the Rev. Donald Fox's "pastor's bread." There will also be lefse and bread available for sale. Proceeds from the supper will help fund the youth ministry of the church. In recognition of International Women's Day, every female attending the supper will receive a free daisy.
The church is between Stoddard and Chaseburg at 1801 N. Stoddard Road, just off Hwy. 162. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. For more information, call Fox at 608-769-0112.
