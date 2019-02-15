World Day of Prayer is an international movement to support understanding between nations and cultures. It is a call to pray for peace and cooperation in our world. Each year, representatives from a different country plan the program and invite others to an awareness of their culture and shared faith. The 2019 host country is Slovenia, and their program, “Come, Everything is Ready," is based on Luke, chapter 14.
Church Women United extends an invitation to a special day of prayer and fellowship. The La Crosse area World Day of Prayer will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn., on Friday, March 1. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a welcome and brunch.
The service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Cost of the brunch is $5.
Call Joan at 507-895-2841 or Kathy at 262-538-1034 for reservations by Monday, Feb. 25.
