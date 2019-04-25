The Church Women United of the La Crosse area invites all women of faith to join May Friendship Day at 9:30 a.m. May 3 at the West Salem Presbyterian Church, 625 West Franklin St.
The traditional celebration promotes understanding and unity within churches, followed by a program titled "The Time is Now! Agree to Differ."
A $5 donation is requested. Contact Helen at 608-786-0856 to make reservations by April 30.
