Area women of faith will come together to celebrate World Community Day, sponsored by the Church Women United of the La Crosse Area, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 Salem Road N., La Crosse.
The theme for World Community day, "Resolve to Love," will focus on global peace and justice and promote outreach to all faith denominations.
All are invited to celebrate the call to love thy neighbors as a path to peace. A brunch will precede the World Community Day program. The 2019 "Valiant Woman Award" will also be presented, recognizing a woman of the local unit who has valiantly served her unit, church and community.
A collection of winter coats, hats, mittens and warm socks will be taken to be donated to the Salvation Army. The cost of the brunch will be $5, and reservations can be made by calling Margy at 608-788-3015 before Oct. 29.
