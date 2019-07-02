A human rights celebration hosted by the Church Women United will be 4:30 p.m. July 9 at First Lutheran Church (lower level), 410 Main St., Onalaska.
A potluck meal provided by the Church Women United Key Women will be served, followed by a presentation at 5:30 p.m. by Rev. Kent Johnson.
Johnson is the associate pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent and a human rights advocate. He will discuss a recent visit to Washington, D.C., for talks with Wisconsin legislators to advocate for peace in the Middle East.
To aid victims of human trafficking, attendees are asked to bring personal care items for New Horizons such as shampoo and conditioners, soap, hair brushes, deodorant, feminine products, dental care instruments and new undergarments.
For more information, call Marilyn McElligott at 608-612-0219.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.