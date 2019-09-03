Church Women United will host a gathering of fellowship and food, along with a presentation on multicultural differences, at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse.
Sandra Littlejohn, administrative director of the Cancer Center at Gundersen Health System, will address the importance and role of respecting cultural differences in the health system and beyond.
The social is part of Church Women United's benefits to raise funds for scholarships, to be received by three or four non-traditional students at Western Technical College.
The social will be followed by a buffet and Littlejohn's presentation, and the cost for the event is $7, which may be paid at the door on the day of the event.
For more information, call 608-782-7013.
