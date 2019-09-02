Church Women United will host scholarship social and cultural presentation

Woman injured in motorcycle crash
An Illinois woman escaped with minor injuries Saturday when she was thrown from her motorcycle in Vernon County.
Jameson S. Butler, 64, of Woodstock, Illinois, was traveling west on Hwy. 82 west of Lawrence Ridge Road in the Township of Wheatland when she lost control of his motorcycle on a curve about 4:45 p.m., according to Vernon County sheriff’s deputies.
Butler was thrown from the motorcycle when she entered the ditch. She was wearing her helmet and sustained minor injuries.
This accident remains under investigation.
2 escape injury in rolllover
Two people escaped injury early Sunday when their vehicle rolled over in Vernon County.
Cody J. Blank, 30, of Stoddard was driving east on Chipmunk Ridge Road in the town of Bergen about 4 a.m. when he lost control on a curve.
Blank and his passenger, Chrissa E. Roberts, 26, of Stoddard were wearing seat belts and sustained no apparent injuries.
Roberts was arrested on an unrelated warrant from La Crosse County.
Climate forum invites public
The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area will partner with counterparts of Dane County to host a forum after the presentation of the Dane County’s 2019-20 Climate Crisis Series program, to be viewed at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in Room 0430 of the La Crosse Administration Building, 212 Sixth St. N.
The program aims to inform the public about the history, escalating impacts and up-to-date science-based solutions for local communities. Dane County League member Dr. Ralph Peterson and former director of the Wisconsin League of Women Voters Andrea Kaminski will clarify existing and proposed solutions of nonpartisan leadership.
Future programs will take place Nov. 6, Feb. 5, and April 1. Each will focus on the government’s role in combating climate change, agricultural impact and solutions and water impacts, respectively. The La Crosse Area League of Women voters will announce the locations before the meetings.
For more information, call 608-221-0514 or visit lwvdanecounty.org/forums/2019/0/4/why-climate-change-is-public-health-emergency.
Church Women United will host scholarship social and cultural presentation
Church Women United will host a gathering of fellowship and food, along with a presentation on multicultural differences, at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse.
Sandra Littlejohn, administrative director of the Cancer Center at Gundersen Health System, will address the importance and role of respecting cultural differences in the health system and beyond.
The social is part of Church Women United’s benefits to raise funds for scholarships, to be received by three or four non-traditional students at Western Technical College.
The social will be followed by a buffet and Littlejohn’s presentation, and the cost for the event is $7, which may be paid at the door on the day of the event.
For more information, call 608-782-7013.
