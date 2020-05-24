Churches in the La Crosse area take cautious steps to reopen

“Our council very thoughtfully talked about all the possibilities, and they are very concerned for themselves and their neighbors, and it wasn’t a difficult decision to arrive at for them,” said Julie Wollman, pastor at Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

The rural church has decided to follow the synod’s guidelines and open with a slow, phased approach, and doesn’t have a set date yet of when it will open to its 150 parishioners.

When it does reopen, though, the church leaders want to make sure it is a “safe environment.”

“I know that people are ready in some ways to get back to worshipping together,” Wollman said. “But I also hear from my parishioners that they are not ready to come back into a sanctuary together either.”

Independent churches have had to make the decisions on their own whether to reopen yet, some of them making set plans while others wait it out.

“It’s probably better to just wait and see,” said David Wick, the interim pastor at Neighborhood City Church in La Crosse.

Wick said he drove around the city earlier in the week looking for outdoor picnic spaces to rent on Sundays that would accommodate his church’s congregation of about 40, but none of them were available for groups larger than 10.