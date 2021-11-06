Cinderella Carriage company in Cashton gives young cancer survivor a royal ride

Lynn Isensee's family has long owned a horse and carriage company in Cashton, and for years Lynn hoped to add an ornate, white, fairytale pumpkin style ride to the collection.

A Cinderella carriage was pricey and difficult to find, but it was "always a dream for me to get," Lynn says, and within days of acquiring it the carriage was used for both a wedding and granting a Make-A-Wish. Last week, it provided a magical experience for a 3-year-old cancer patient at Mayo Clinic.

Matthew Wiginton of Rochester emailed Cinderella Carriage LLC in hopes of securing a carriage for daughter Vada's exit from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where Vada had recently undergone her 46th round of chemotherapy for stage 5 kidney cancer. Diagnosed at 20 months old, Vada had spent much of her young life in the hospital -- she was in remission for a year before a new tumor was found -- and was able to "ring the bell" marking the end of her second course of treatment a few days before Halloween.

The carriage request came with only around a week's notice, Lynn says, but she was happy to oblige, and recommended the Cinderella pumpkin style. She and a friend transported the carriage and Percheron horses Ted and Count to Rochester, where Lynn took the reins during the ride.

"It was very nice to see the smiles, the tears -- tears of happiness. It was pretty hard not to be teary eyed myself," Lynn says. "Just seeing all the people there supporting her and being able to do something for her meant a lot. I have two young children, 4 and 5, and I can't imagine what that family is going through. To do something like this I thought was pretty small -- just to see her smile was pretty awesome, pretty amazing."

Between family, hospital staff and community, it was like "her own mini parade," Lynn says of the people turning out to cheer on Vada, who loves the animated horse movie "Spirit" and dressed in sparkly pink for the occasion.

"It was pretty emotional, being able to do something special for her -- I don't even know how to describe it -- it's a really good feeling, being able to share something we enjoy and she enjoys," Lynn says. "You can't help but feel really good."