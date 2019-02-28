Cindy Sheehan was born in California and graduated with honors from Cerritos College and went on to study history at UCLA. She worked as a youth minister at a Catholic Church and coordinated an after-school program for at-risk middle school students. She married and had four children. Cindy’s life was apolitical until her son Casey was killed in enemy action in 2004 in the war in Iraq. Sheehan drew international attention after she set up a peaceful protest outside the ranch of President George W. Bush to call attention to the war in Iraq. She was joined in that protest by Veterans for Peace and other organizations. Along with nine other parents who had lost sons or daughters in war, Cindy started the organization Gold Star Families for Peace. She has continued to work for peace and has protested the foreign policy of President Obama and the militarism of President Trump.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
