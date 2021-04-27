Citing 'disturbing reports,' grassroots Christians group calls for bishop to remove Fr. Altman

The Rev. Nathan Empsall, Faithful America’s executive director and an Episcopal priest, said in a statement:

“By spreading deadly misinformation and potentially exposing his parishioners and the people they meet to COVID-19, James Altman has shown that his so-called ministry is profoundly anti-life. Altman’s angry, arrogant, and uninformed words do not speak for Jesus Christ, and he should not be allowed to speak on behalf of any Christian church that ministers in Jesus’s name.

“Faithful America’s Christian members are sick of seeing our faith hijacked for deadly political crusades. Jesus was a healer, which is why we’re working to care for the sick and honor the God-given laws of nature by getting our vaccines, wearing our masks, and spreading the facts: The shots work.”

Bishop Callahan has implemented guidelines for churches in the Diocese of La Crosse, including Altman’s St. James the Less Parish, that require social distancing and masks. Pope Francis has criticized anti-mask protesters, received COVID-19 vaccines, and said that people have a moral obligation to receive coronavirus vaccines. It is unclear if Altman was including his bishop and the pope when he said that COVID-19 protocols are enforced by “godless vermin [who] fed us fear and instituted godless, Nazi-esque controls on all of us.”