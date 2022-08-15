City announces 2nd Street North and South Avenue road work

Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Second Street North will be closed to through-traffic south of the intersection with State Street. This closure is for restoration of the pavement from the private utilities work performed earlier this year. A detour will be posted to route traffic around the project. It is anticipated that roadwork will be completed by Aug. 18.
Beginning on Saturday, Aug. 27, South Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Seventh Street and Green Bay Street. This closure is to facilitate work being done on the Gundersen roof. A detour will be posted to route traffic around the project. It is anticipated that roadwork will be completed by Aug. 28.