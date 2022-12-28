City announces Christmas tree collection dates

Christmas tree collection for 2023 will run January 3-6. The city of La Crosse asks residents to remove tinsel, ornaments and tree bags, and set the tree out on the boulevard by 7 am on January 3. This collection will not coincide with your trash collection schedule.
The city does not collect artificial Christmas trees. Those, along with holiday lights and artificial wreaths, can be placed in city-service recycling carts or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up. The city does not collect wreaths, live or artificial, as most are constructed with heavy wire.
The city will not pick up other brush or yard waste. Since the Isle La Plume Yard Waste & Brush site is closed for the season, those items can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill. Call or more information at 608-785-9572.
Airline cancels more than two-thirds of scheduled flights over Christmas long weekend amid a devastating winter storm.
The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday (December 27).
IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022
Rotary Lights visitors walk through a light tunnel in the south section of Riverside Park. Rotary Lights runs through New Years Eve.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Carolers
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holiday train
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Igloo and Christmas trees
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
While this illuminated horse and buggy aren't going anywhere fast, carriage rides are available on select nights at Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The entrance marquee greets visitors to the 28th annual Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
While snow might be sparse on the ground, lights create an impressive snowman.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sisters, Kiersten Bruns, left, and Alexis Bruns roast marshmallows for s'mores at one of the fire pits.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A dusting of snow graces Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A fire-breathing dragon adds some fantasy flair to this year's Rotary Lights lineup.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reindeer and sleigh
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Light tunnel
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
American flag and helicopter
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Rotary Lights Reindeer
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Amara Rose Foundation has a tree at Rotary Lights in La Crosse that honors those lost to addiction. In that spirit, the foundation filled a box with ornaments. People who have lost a loved one to addiction are invited to write the name of their loved one on an ornament and hang it on the tree in memoriam. In just eight days, 40 ornaments were hung by grieving family and friends. "This makes an impactful statement about what's going on in our community," said Heidi Overson, one of the foundation's founders. "We are expecting at least 100 ornaments to be hung on the tree by Dec. 31. One person said it was healing to hang their ornament. Some shed tears. Others hang the ornament and take a photo of the tree afterward." Anyone who's lost a loved one to addiction is welcome to hang an ornament and/or a photo on the foundation's tree.
Contributed photo
Rotary Lights at Winnebago Park wish passers-by a Merry Christmas.
Steve Rundio
An elephant sprays itself with water as part of the Rotary Lights decorations at Riverside Park.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
