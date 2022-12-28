 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

City announces Christmas tree collection dates

  • 0

Christmas tree collection for 2023 will run January 3-6. The city of La Crosse asks residents to remove tinsel, ornaments and tree bags, and set the tree out on the boulevard by 7 am on January 3. This collection will not coincide with your trash collection schedule.

The city does not collect artificial Christmas trees. Those, along with holiday lights and artificial wreaths, can be placed in city-service recycling carts or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up. The city does not collect wreaths, live or artificial, as most are constructed with heavy wire.

The city will not pick up other brush or yard waste. Since the Isle La Plume Yard Waste & Brush site is closed for the season, those items can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill. Call or more information at 608-785-9572.

Airline cancels more than two-thirds of scheduled flights over Christmas long weekend amid a devastating winter storm.

The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday (December 27).
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New York state officials in storm ravaged Buffalo pleads with residents to avoid roads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News