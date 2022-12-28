City announces Christmas tree collection dates

Christmas tree collection for 2023 will run January 3-6. The city of La Crosse asks residents to remove tinsel, ornaments and tree bags, and set the tree out on the boulevard by 7 am on January 3. This collection will not coincide with your trash collection schedule.

The city does not collect artificial Christmas trees. Those, along with holiday lights and artificial wreaths, can be placed in city-service recycling carts or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up. The city does not collect wreaths, live or artificial, as most are constructed with heavy wire.

The city will not pick up other brush or yard waste. Since the Isle La Plume Yard Waste & Brush site is closed for the season, those items can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill. Call or more information at 608-785-9572.

