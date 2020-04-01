City announces reopening of some La Crosse trails

The following La Crosse trails are open, effective Wednesday, according to the city's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department:
Hixon Forest, 2600 Old Quarry Road
Mathy Quarry, N3065 Hwy. FA
Hass Tract, 3720 Easter Road
Dobson Tract, 4402 Grandad Bluff Road
The following trails remain closed:
Upper Hixon Trails, due to poor and wet trail conditions.
Willow Trail, due to high water.
City officials ask hikers to adhere to trail closures when posted. If a visible track or footprint is left in the trail, it is too muddy to use.
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
