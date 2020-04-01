City announces reopening of some La Crosse trails
The following La Crosse trails are open, effective Wednesday, according to the city's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department:

Hixon Forest, 2600 Old Quarry Road

Mathy Quarry, N3065 Hwy. FA

Hass Tract, 3720 Easter Road

Dobson Tract, 4402 Grandad Bluff Road

The following trails remain closed:

Upper Hixon Trails, due to poor and wet trail conditions.

Willow Trail, due to high water.

City officials ask hikers to adhere to trail closures when posted. If a visible track or footprint is left in the trail, it is too muddy to use.

