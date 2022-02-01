City asks for public's input on future plans for La Crosse's Pearl Street

Members of the community are being asked to share their vision for what Pearl Street in Downtown La Crosse should look like.

As part of the city's Imagine 2040 Plan, the city is looking to improve Pearl Street from Fourth Street through Riverside Park.

Residents can fill out an online survey to provide feedback and sign up to receive updates as the project moves along.

The survey is located at bit.ly/Pearl_Street_Visioning.

The goal of the plan is to create a "cohesive vision" down Pearl Street to the Mississippi River, as well as to enhance the space for public enjoyment.

Currently, this project is only in the planning stages and input from the community and stakeholders is being gathered. Eventually, a construction plan will be made.

