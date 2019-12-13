Shovels were in the ground Friday at the La Crosse Center, and the $42 million project finally felt real to the people who have spent the past six years working to update the city-owned convention center.

Work started this week with an official groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the La Crosse Center Board. When the project is finished in 2021, it will include a 12,000-square-foot ballroom, a completely reconstructed North Hall, a new atrium, solar panels on the roof and a rooftop terrace over the North Hall.

“All of a sudden we’ve got guys with hard hats and vests around here, and all of a sudden this is real for us,” La Crosse Center Executive Director Art Fahey said.

La Crosse Center Board Chairman Brent Smith has been saying for months that he’ll believe his board’s hard work has paid off when he sees it.

“I can’t use that line anymore because here we are,” Smith said. “The reality has set in, and that’s a good thing.”

The board was joined by Joel Brennan, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration, who said the event — which brought community leaders including Mayor Tim Kabat, Sen. Jennifer Shilling and Rep. Jill Billings, as well as a crowd of business leaders and city officials — reflects the community’s stake in the project.

“It reflects what the project is like when you come down the escalator here, and the people who are here to welcome you are the people who are responsible for doing the work here. You have the director of the center and you have the chairman of the board handing out programs, welcoming people,” Brennan said. “It gives you a sense of the community here and a sense of the community’s involvement in this project over the past several years.”

Brennan said the state was proud to be a part of the project — it’s contributing $5 million in tourism dollars to the renovation — and excited to see it become an economic driver for years to come.

“This is the culmination of a lot of work that’s happened over the last several years, but it’s also the start of something that’s going to be really exciting for this part of the state, and it’s exciting for the state overall,” Brennan said. “The work that you’re doing here is going to have a dramatic impact on tourism in this part of the state, it’s going to have an economic impact on your hotel partners and your partners in the convention business.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The renovated La Crosse Center project is predicted to increase the economic impact by $6 million per year on top of the convention center’s existing $38 million economic impact. But the benefits don’t stop with more conventions and more tourism dollars, Smith said.

“It’s not only the economic part — the economic impact is important — but it’s also quality of life. Most of the time the people who are using the La Crosse Center are the people who live in this region,” Smith said.

The renovation will mean more visitors, more graduations, more weddings and other community events.

It was a long road to get there after a previous design was vetoed by the mayor in 2018, and the design team from ISG went back to the drawing board.

However, Kabat said, “Ultimately we have made the right decision. I applaud the design team, the Common Council and the La Crosse Center Board because they listened to our feedback, they listened to our citizens.

“I believe with this design we ended up with the best design that we could possibly have achieved because we listened to our community,” Kabat added.

The North Hall is slated to come down after two February events and be rebuilt by the end of January 2021.

“We’re open for business. We have to stay open,” Smith said.

Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.