City Brewing CEO says company isn’t for sale, may add up to 200 employees in La Crosse soon

La Crosse-based City Brewing Co. is not for sale, and may add up to 200 employees at its La Crosse facilities in the next few months, company CEO George Parke III said Friday.

The company has slightly more than 600 employees in La Crosse now, and expects to have about 800 employees in 2021, he said.

The Tribune contacted Parke on Friday morning regarding a Bloomberg News story Thursday that said the contract beverage maker is considering a sale of the business “according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

The Bloomberg story also said the company could fetch more than $1 billion in a sale according to one of the anonymous sources for the story. It also quoted its sources as saying City Brewing hasn’t made a final decision to pursue a sale. And it said City Brewing didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“There is no truth to the article,” Parke told the Tribune on Friday. “City is not for sale. Between the new $30 million-plus can line that we just installed in the La Crosse brewery and the $12 million-plus new variety pack line that we are installing at the La Crosse distribution center, we are continuing to invest as fast as possible and have no intention of selling. We may be adding up to an additional 200 employees to the La Crosse facilities within the next few months.”