City Brewing says production has begun at its California brewery
City Brewing says production has begun at its California brewery

City Brewing Co.

City Brewing Co. in La Crosse 

City Brewing Co. said Wednesday that production has begun at its Irwindale Brew Yard brewery in Irwindale, Calif.

It said the Irwindale plant has launched one production line and hired nearly 120 employees over the past seven months. It will start up a second production line this month and a third production line in January.

Once fully operational, the company said, the Irwindale plant will become the largest full-service, low-alcohol beverage contract production facility in the western United States. It will make hard seltzers, flavored malt beverages, mainstream and craft beer, premium non-alcoholic drinks and spirit-based ready-to-drink beverages.

In March, City Brewing announced it would acquire the closed former Miller Coors brewery in Irwindale from Pabst Brewing Co., and that City Brewing would be acquired by a consortium of investors including Charlesbank Capital Partners; Oaktree Capital Management, LLC; Blue Ribbon Partners, LLC, and City Brewing Management. The acquisition by the consortium was completed in April.

Blue Ribbon owns Pabst Brewing Co.

Besides the Irwindale facility, City Brewing makes beverages for other companies at its plants in La Crosse; Memphis, Tenn., and Latrobe, Pa.

