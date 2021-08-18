City Brewing says production has begun at its California brewery

City Brewing Co. in La Crosse
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
City Brewing Co. said Wednesday that production has begun at its Irwindale Brew Yard brewery in Irwindale, Calif.
It said the Irwindale plant has launched one production line and hired nearly 120 employees over the past seven months. It will start up a second production line this month and a third production line in January.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Once fully operational, the company said, the Irwindale plant will become the largest full-service, low-alcohol beverage contract production facility in the western United States. It will make hard seltzers, flavored malt beverages, mainstream and craft beer, premium non-alcoholic drinks and spirit-based ready-to-drink beverages.
In March, City Brewing announced it would acquire the closed former Miller Coors brewery in Irwindale from Pabst Brewing Co., and that City Brewing would be acquired by a consortium of investors including Charlesbank Capital Partners; Oaktree Capital Management, LLC; Blue Ribbon Partners, LLC, and City Brewing Management. The acquisition by the consortium was completed in April.
Blue Ribbon owns Pabst Brewing Co.
Besides the Irwindale facility, City Brewing makes beverages for other companies at its plants in La Crosse; Memphis, Tenn., and Latrobe, Pa.
Places of the past: Heileman Brewery
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
This advertisement for Old Style Lager appeared in the La Crosse Tribune in 1957.
1969: Strike
Pickets and officials of G. Heileman Brewing Co. swarm around a car and truck in 1969 during one of many strikes over the years.
Tribune file photo
1970: World's Largest Six Pack
This 1970 photo shows the final stages of construction of the World's Largest Six Pack at the G. Heileman Brewery. Just two of the tanks are painted to resemble Old Style cans. Today, the six-pack features La Crosse Lager, and it can hold 22,000 barrels of beer.
Tribune file photo
1972: Brewery expansion
Thirty tanks were installed in 1972 along Third and Winnebago streets, nearly doubling the capacity of the G. Heileman Brewery. Also part of the expansion, as reported in the La Crosse Tribune, was a new bottling line.
Tribune file photo
1973: New York Stock Exchange
The G. Heileman Brewing Co. joined the New York Stock Exchange in 1973 when it received the ticker symbol GHB. Shown here, from left, are Merle S. Wick, vice president of the stock exchange; Russell Cleary, president of Heileman; and Michael Creem, a stock trader.
1976: Tasting
Brewmaster Al Brietzke jots notes about his opinions of a sample of beer in 1976 at the G. Heileman Brewery.
Tribune file photo
1977: 6 million barrels
Russell Cleary, center, president of the G. Heileman Brewing Co., and Local 1081 business agent Bill Akright prepare to pound the bung into the 6-millionth barrel of beer as John Pedace, left, executive vice president of marketing, looks on during the 1977 ceremony. In 1960, Heileman was the nation's 39th largest brewery. Cleary told the Tribune that the brewery would be No. 6 in the nation by the end of the year.
Tribune file photo
1979: King Gambrinus
Sculptor Elmer Petersen, right, created a steel version of the King Gambrinus statue at the G. Heileman Brewing Co. headquarters along the city's downtown riverfront. Built in 1979, 100 Harborview Plaza was the first building of a riverfront redevelopment project that includes the La Crosse Center and the Radisson Hotel. Today, the building is occupied by
Reinhart FoodService, Mutual of Omaha Financial Advisors and the 4 Sisters Wine Bar & Tapas restaurant. The statue is no longer on public display.
Tribune file photo
1982: New brewhouse
An open house was held in 1982 to let the public see inside the new brewhouse at the G. Heileman Brewery. The new facility brought the total capacity of the brewery to 10 million barrels of beer a year.
Tribune file photo
1984: Old Style L.A.
G. Heileman Brewery worker Duane Arentz examines a can of Old Style L.A. when it was first introduced in 1984. The low-alcohol beer was later discontinued.
Tribune file photo
1985: Beer spill
A valve broke at the G. Heileman Brewery in 1986, causing beer to spill into a sewer line and bubble out a manhole cover at 900 S. Third St.
Tribune file photo
1994: Heileman's free water
Fans of pure artesian water crowd the Heileman Brewery’s free water tap at Fourth and Mississippi streets on Oct. 14, 1994. This free water site was in operation from 1982 to 1998 and was popular with the public due to the water’s “fresher, cleaner taste,” according to Tribune files. During 1994, Heileman gave away a total of 744,000 gallons of water at this tap — for an average daily rate of 2,038 gallons. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1999: City Brewery
Jim Strupp (pictured) and John Mazzuto purchased the former G. Heileman Brewery and renamed it City Brewery in 1999. The company quickly ran into financial trouble under their leadership.
Tribune file photo
2000: City Brewery
City Brewery employee Jim Skoy checks a can of La Crosse Lager as it moves past on the assembly line. A group of 12 investors who live in the La Crosse area or have longtime ties to the brewery purchased City Brewery in 2000 and continue running it today.
Tribune file photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.