You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City cancels Touch-a-Truck event
0 comments

City cancels Touch-a-Truck event

The "Touch-a-Truck" open house event, originally scheduled for May 20, has been cancelled.

The event was to be the city's fifth annual celebration of employees in the recycling, parks and recreation, utilities, engineering and streets departments in honor of National Public Works Week from May 17-23.

Usually, families and kids would have the chance to tour facilities and machinery, play games, do crafts and have photo opportunities with the employees and crews.

Instead of the event, the city will be sharing "appreciation posts" throughout May on its website and Facebook page for its public works employees.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News