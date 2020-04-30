City cancels Touch-a-Truck event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The "Touch-a-Truck" open house event, originally scheduled for May 20, has been cancelled.

The event was to be the city's fifth annual celebration of employees in the recycling, parks and recreation, utilities, engineering and streets departments in honor of National Public Works Week from May 17-23.

Usually, families and kids would have the chance to tour facilities and machinery, play games, do crafts and have photo opportunities with the employees and crews.

Instead of the event, the city will be sharing "appreciation posts" throughout May on its website and Facebook page for its public works employees.

