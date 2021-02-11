City changes pick up stop for drive-thru mask hand out

Due to the cold weather expected Saturday, the city of La Crosse has slightly changed plans for a free mask distribution event.

The event, which will be drive-thru style, will still take place at Myrick Park, but instead of picking masks up at the main shelter in the park, staff will now hand the masks out from the Myrick Park Center.

Drivers should still enter on Myrick Park Drive, where signs will direct them to the center for pick up.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 13, and about 8,000 masks are available.

Masks are limited to one per member of a household, with five masks max per household. There will be a limited amount of children's masks available, and they are all washable and reusable.

