City committees reject 16-unit housing plan in Washburn

But several neighbors and officials argued that those are the exception, not the rule, for developing in the neighborhood, pointing to a 2002 plan for Washburn that was created to better contain student housing developments within the family area.

“There has been a pattern in the past of spotty, inconsistent zoning in that neighborhood and that is why we see a former dental office, a commercial building. The sins of the past do not justify keeping those sins in the future today,” said council member Chris Kahlow who owns property adjacent to the proposed site.

“As the council member for that district, I have talked to the neighbors,” Kahlow said, saying she has not heard support for the project from anyone, while also noting that the developer and much of the planning department do not live in the neighborhood or nearby.

“Do we want to see the continuance of families moving into this neighborhood, or do we want to see transient populations moving into this neighborhood?” said commissioner James Cherf.

But Biondo pushed back, emphasizing to both committees that his goal was not student housing, but instead was to create single bedroom units that appeal to young adults.