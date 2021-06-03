City committees reject 16-unit housing plan in Washburn

Another housing project is facing pushback from residents in the Washburn Neighborhood of La Crosse.
A proposal for a 16-unit, single-bedroom apartment complex at King and 11th streets was denied by both the City Plan Commission and the Judiciary & Administrative Commission committees Tuesday.
The votes, which came after some neighbors argued it was too dense a project for the area, were contrary to the recommendation to approve from the La Crosse Planning Department.
The three-and-a-half story apartment building would include a 16-spot parking lot on-site, and developer Kevin Biondo said it would cater to young professionals who are lacking affordable housing in the city.
But some neighbors were concerned it would attract “transient” tenants, such as students, as they push for more single family homes in the historic, downtown neighborhood.
“16 bedrooms could easily mean 32 people,” said one neighbor. Others referenced the money they’ve invested in upkeep to historic homes in the neighborhood, and others disagreed that the specific location was commercial enough to welcome an apartment complex, many saying they would instead rather see a single family home or duplex.
As it stands, the complex would be cushioned by two residential properties on the corner, but would sit across the street from a commercial space, the YMCA Teen Center, the former Mayo Health Systems building — which is currently a hopeful for a new federally-funded daytime housing center — and would be down the block from the Dahl Family YMCA.
But several neighbors and officials argued that those are the exception, not the rule, for developing in the neighborhood, pointing to a 2002 plan for Washburn that was created to better contain student housing developments within the family area.
“There has been a pattern in the past of spotty, inconsistent zoning in that neighborhood and that is why we see a former dental office, a commercial building. The sins of the past do not justify keeping those sins in the future today,” said council member Chris Kahlow who owns property adjacent to the proposed site.
“As the council member for that district, I have talked to the neighbors,” Kahlow said, saying she has not heard support for the project from anyone, while also noting that the developer and much of the planning department do not live in the neighborhood or nearby.
“Do we want to see the continuance of families moving into this neighborhood, or do we want to see transient populations moving into this neighborhood?” said commissioner James Cherf.
But Biondo pushed back, emphasizing to both committees that his goal was not student housing, but instead was to create single bedroom units that appeal to young adults.
“I’m not building this on Cass Street. I’m not going between two beautiful historic homes. I’m doing this on a vacant lot,” Biondo said. “I just see a need. I see the perfect spot, I see the scale [matching] to the area, and I see the one bedrooms, again, as attracting the right clientele to the area. Because that’s who needs it.”
Tim Acklin with the city’s planning department said the choice to recommend the rezoning, which would move it from the Washburn Residential District to the Traditional Neighborhood District, a catch-all zoning label, was a “difficult decision.”
“We respect and acknowledge a lot of the issues and concerns this neighborhood has been going over the last few years, a lot of projects, a lot of proposals, a lot of things going on. We also recognize the large investment many of you in this room have made into that neighborhood,” Acklin said.
“That did not go unnoticed by our planning department. But what we also noticed as a result of that is your investment has made this a very desirable neighborhood to live in,” Acklin said.
The department’s recommendation to approve said, “La Crosse is losing ground on development and population growth to the surrounding areas. This challenge is exacerbated by a declining housing stock and a housing crisis caused by increased construction costs and limited supply of homes for sale. The development of affordable, medium to high-density housing is of the utmost important to the future success of our city.”
It noted that while the 16-units were a slightly higher density than the traditional guidelines for the new zoning, its proximity to downtown amenities and schools coupled with the housing crisis outranked that.
Some neighbors commented about the quality of the project, arguing that it was not upscale enough and therefore catered more to students with elements like shared laundry and no elevators. Biondo said that compromises on those pieces were to make a space affordable to the city’s more middle-income residents.
Biondo commissioned Madison-based architect Kevin Burrow to draft a design of the project, saying he saw Burrow’s work on The Abbey apartments in Onalaska as inspiration. The project is currently estimated to cost about $1 million if approved.
The lot previously held a house which was demolished in 2015, and has largely sat vacant ever since, with no offers to purchase, and no payments to make up tax loss. Biondo said he does not own the property yet but has made “significant” investments in it already.
This is one of many similar projects neighbors in the Washburn area have pushed back on, most recently against a daytime housing center which could reside across the street from this apartment complex, where some of the same neighbors spoke out in opposition.
The project was denied by the City Plan Commission with council member Jennifer Trost and commissioner Elaine Yager voting in support, and denied by J&A with only Trost’s support.
“I hope you don’t give up on us here in La Crosse,” council member Scott Neumeister told Biondo ahead of the vote. “Because I think you’re an admirable person. I think you’re building with your heart. And I think you’ve tried to answer every question to the best of your ability and I think you care.
“But I also have to care about the neighbors and the neighborhood, and it’s a resounding no from the neighborhood. And that’s why I will be voting for denial. I hope you find a place for this because it is needed,” he said. “It’s funny how everybody wants these, but not in my neighborhood. I hear that all the time. And we need to find the neighborhoods.”