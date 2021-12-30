 Skip to main content
City: Copeland Park now open for skating

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department has announced that the Ice Rink at Copeland Park is now open.

Parks staff have been able to get a few inches of ice down and skating can start. Copeland will be open daily from 6 am to 11 pm but closed on Thursday nights for the La Crosse Broomball League.

The skating rinks at Riverside Park and Poage Park are still closed. An update regarding the opening of Poage and Riverside will be provided prior to opening. Flooding of all rinks will resume on Tuesday, January 4.

