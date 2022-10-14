City Council rejects purchasing property on northside for affordable housing

In a close vote on Thursday night, La Crosse City Council decided against the purchase of a commercial property to convert into affordable housing units.

The property is located on the northside of La Crosse on Monitor Street and would have been purchased with funds allocated for housing from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The plan was to add 30 affordable housing units – meaning residents wouldn’t pay more than 30% of their income for rent.

“I think we have a critical need for all types of housing in the city, affordable housing of any sort,” said council member Jennifer Trost, who voted in favor of the purchase on Thursday night as well as in three other committee meetings.

Seven members voted against the purchase of the property, and six members voted in favor of the purchase. Those who voted against were Andrea Richmond (District 1), Scott Neumeister (District 2), Larry Sleznikow (District 4), Jenasea Hameister (District 5), Chris Kahlow (District 6), Chris Woodard (District 9) and Mark Neumann (District 13).

“The reason I voted against the purchase of the property was number one, the price tag and number two, I don’t think we should be extinguishing all of our ARPA funds right away,” Woodard said. “We have until 2026 to use them up. Who knows what is going to come down the road for the city of La Crosse?”

Woodard said he would support a developer purchasing the Monitor Street property for apartments, but was not comfortable with the city buying it.

The plan was for the city to purchase the property and prepare the land for a developer. The only cost the city would have incurred for the project was the purchase of the property.

“It's the government coming in and promoting housing in a way that the free market doesn’t always,” Trost said. “There are all kinds of examples of this kind of process. So I see it as one more in a long line of projects like this.”

Many housing projects the city has undertaken have occurred this way. Current projects that have followed this pattern include the River Point District project and the housing project on Fourth and Jackson Street, in Woodard’s district.

“I think that if we were to bring any other [housing] project on at the same time, we might be shooting ourselves in the foot,” Woodard said.

City staff regularly look for properties in La Crosse that the city could purchase in order to carry out one of the missions of the council to provide more housing.

“If this project didn’t meet [council members] criteria, what sorts of projects would,” Trost said. “I think council members who were uncomfortable with this could help city staff be more directed.”

The purchase price for the property is listed at $2,295,000.

The property at 811 Monitor St. is currently zoned for the Industrial Lighting District. Earlier in the meeting the council voted to rezone the property to the Multiple Dwellings District to be suitable for housing. However, the rezoning was conditional to the purchase of the property.