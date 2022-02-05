 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City crews to remove snow starting Sunday night

Weather permitting, snow removal from downtown, Old Town North and other various locations throughout La Crosse will begin Sunday night and continue for several nights until complete, the city Streets Department announced.

Motorists are asked not to attempt to drive on the streets or cross intersections when the snow crew is present. The large mounds of snow in the street will make it very difficult for cars to get through.

Snow removal may extend into morning business hours as the crews complete work on a specific street. Please exercise caution when driving those streets.

