City encourages residents to mulch leaves this fall in sustainability push

September is here, and soon leaves will begin to fall from trees onto yards — and the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is encouraging residents to mulch leaves as a sustainability measure.

In its "Leaf It" campaign, the city is urging residents to take up mulching by shredding leaves up and leaving them scattered across the lawn, instead of raking and removing them. Mulching helps fertilize the lawn as the leaves decompose.

"When leaves are shredded, it makes it easier for worms to break them down and return nutrients to the soil. The small leaf pieces that fall into the bare spaces between the grass can help reduce common yard and garden weeds and provides excellent insulation for delicate plants and insects over the winter," the city said in an announcement.

The mulch can also help the soil retain moisture, protect plant roots from extreme temperatures and prevent erosion.