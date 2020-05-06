City facilities set to open May 26 in La Crosse, despite pending Supreme Court decision

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

City facilities are set to reopen on May 26, regardless of the state Supreme Court decision coming this week, officials said Wednesday.

Originally, facilities were set to reopen on May 3, but the city is making changes to some, including layout, design and access updates, in an attempt to keep community members and employees safe during use.

The new timeline coincides with Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order, which also ends on May 26.

"The COVID-19 crisis has raised awareness in many areas, one of which is the importance of providing a safe and sanitary work environment for our employees and our community members," wrote Captain Jason Melby, the city's public information officer.

City officials released the information on the new date in an attempt to clear-up confusion caused by the pending state Supreme Court decision.