City facilities set to open May 26 in La Crosse, despite pending Supreme Court decision

City facilities are set to reopen on May 26, regardless of the state Supreme Court decision coming this week, officials said Wednesday.
Originally, facilities were set to reopen on May 3, but the city is making changes to some, including layout, design and access updates, in an attempt to keep community members and employees safe during use.
The new timeline coincides with Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order, which also ends on May 26.
"The COVID-19 crisis has raised awareness in many areas, one of which is the importance of providing a safe and sanitary work environment for our employees and our community members," wrote Captain Jason Melby, the city's public information officer.
City officials released the information on the new date in an attempt to clear-up confusion caused by the pending state Supreme Court decision.
Last month, state Republican lawmakers challenged the governor's safer-at-home order with the court, which is expected to decide in the coming days whether the order was lawful or not, and possibly lift it.
Facilities that will reopen on May 26 include city hall, public libraries, the La Crosse Center and parks department facilities.
Specific closures, such as the three city pools that will be closed for the summer, are still in-tact.
"While things may not be the same as they were before the crisis, we will adapt and our community will emerge from this stronger," Melby said in the statement.
