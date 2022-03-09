City, foundation announce $2 million in nonprofit grants from ARPA funds

The city of La Crosse and the La Crosse Community Foundation has announced 22 grants totaling nearly $2 million for local nonprofit organizations. The funding came from the $21.7 million the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“ARPA was designed to help reverse the negative effects of the pandemic and lay the foundation for a strong recovery. We can’t possibly achieve that without our local nonprofit organizations,” said Mayor Mitch Reynolds of La Crosse.

“They see issues and they bring their expertise and innovation to resolve them. They’re at the core of helping the people most impacted by COVID-19, and we’re confident that investing these funds in our nonprofits will result in measurable and significant returns.”

The city council allocated the funding specifically for nonprofit organizations that are meeting pandemic response needs or building a stronger, more equitable community. The city then partnered with the La Crosse Community Foundation to ensure an impartial, transparent grants process.

“The foundation was uniquely positioned to help the city with this project; we have a finely tuned process honed from decades of experience,” said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation.

Still, Schloegel said, the foundation took extra steps to ensure the type of process the city wanted, forming a distinct, independent grants committee to keep the ARPA grant process completely separate from our foundation grant process.

Funded projects range from new programming for area youth and resources for people seeking permanent housing solutions to food and nutrition initiatives and efforts to address the child care shortage.

The WAFER Food Pantry received one of the larger awards, with $150,000 to partially fund a walk-in cooler and freezer at its new facility. The larger units will allow the pantry to accept more product donation offers.

“With the means to safely store more perishables and for a longer time, we’ll be able to distribute more fresh products to support a healthy lifestyle and extend monthly food budget dollars for people who need it most,” said Erin Waldhart, executive director of WAFER.

For other grant recipients, the funds are essential to continuing services.

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse, which received $32,000, will use the funds to recover from a 15-month closure during the pandemic.

“The museum is still operating significantly behind where we were in 2020. We’ve dramatically cut costs and are operating two fewer days per week,” said Executive Director Anne Snow. “Recovery will take time, and these funds will help us pay insurance, utilities and other necessary expenses, and allow us to hire and train staff to help move us towards being the playful place we once were.”

A nine-member committee comprising people with prior grants review experience and representing expertise across a variety of nonprofit organizations missions made the selections over a two-month process.

