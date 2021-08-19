City holding public input sessions on Riverside fish hatchery building

The city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is holding two public input sessions next month to discuss the future of the former fish hatchery building on the north end of Riverside Park.

The sessions will be held at the South Side Neighborhood Center at 1300 6th Street South, on Wednesday Sept. 8 from 4-5 p.m., and on Monday, Sept. 13 from 5-6 p.m.

The future of the building, which is currently vacant but used to house Explore La Crosse and the La Crosse County Historical Society museum, has been up for debate in recent weeks as the city has been aiming to redevelop the site into a wedding venue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

IF YOU GO What: Public input sessions on future of Riverside fish hatchery building When: Sept. 8 from 4-5 p.m. and Sept. 13 from 5-6 p.m. Where: South Side Neighborhood Center, 1300 6th St. S, La Crosse WI

The early plans for the proposal include turning the existing building and its garage — both of which are on several historic registers — into an event venue that would include a beer garden and an upstairs Airbnb rental.