The city of La Crosse issued notice that Houska Park is to be vacated of all persons and property by March 15.

The notice, posted in a couple locations at the park, reads: “Beginning on March 15, 2023 Houska Park will be closed. The clean-up of waste, trash, rubbish, litter and debris in the area of 1100 Joseph Houska Drive will occur.”

In May 2022, the city designated Houska Park as a campground for the summer so unsheltered individuals could stay there without fear of being ticketed or forced to move.

On October 31, the park officially closed as a campground, but some people remained at the campground. Mayor Mitch Reynolds said that anyone residing in the park after the end of October would be trespassing.

However, the city never took action to remove the 20 to 25 individuals who stayed at the park. Now, the city has taken action due to safety concerns with the housing structures that were built, said Brian Sampson, the city’s homeless services coordinator.

“People have been there for a long time now. Items have accumulated and people have built some pretty intense structures that don't pass coding or are unsafe for people staying in them,” Sampson said.

“The mayor's office is concerned about people's health and safety down at the park,” he continued. “So we want to help clean that up and address those safety concerns before more people come down.”

Sampson is asking community organizations to provide “organized” and “assertive” outreach to the individuals at Houska Park and hopefully get them connected with services for housing, mental health treatment and other services.

Aside from posting notices, Sampson and community outreach agencies will regularly go to the park to offer support and services between now and March 15.

Sampson does not know if individuals will be forcibly removed after the deadline.

As of now, the city is not planning to designate Houska Park as a campground for this summer. Sampson said things can always change.

All property left in the area after March 15 will be removed and anything that is soiled, unsanitary, perishable or a safety hazard will be thrown away.

Non-hazardous property will be stored by the city for 30 days and available for pick up. There is no charge to claim property stored by the city, the notice stated.

