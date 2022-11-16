City issues reminder about new alternate side parking ordinance

As winter fast approaches, the City of La Crosse wants to remind drivers about the new alternate side parking ordinance adopted by the Common Council this year. The previous ordinance regarding night time alternate side parking has been discontinued.

During any time of the year, the city may declare an alternate side parking alert because of severe weather or natural phenomena (snow, freezing rain, etc.) that may interfere with the free movement of fire, health, police, emergency or other vehicular traffic. This alert may also occur if emergency maintenance work is required for community safety. For the winter season, a prediction by the National Weather Service for the possible accumulation of three or more inches of snow on roadways for any part of the City of La Crosse is adequate reasoning for the declaration of a snow emergency.

Notice of the alternate side parking will be provided at least six hours prior to any citations issued. When an alternate side parking alert is declared, enforcement will not begin until 12 am and will run until 6 pm the following day. Citizens will then have 6 hours to move their car to the appropriate side for the next day (with enforcement beginning once again at 12 am).

Unless otherwise specified, the period of alternative side parking will run for a consecutive 48 hours after the notice is issued. When it is determined that such emergency conditions no longer exist, the alert will be terminated.

What drivers must do once the alert is issued:

• On odd-numbered days, vehicles shall only be parked, stopped or left standing on that side of the street having odd-numbered addresses.

• On even-numbered days, vehicles shall only be parked, stopped or left standing on that side of the street having even-numbered addresses.

• The provisions of this section shall not supersede more restrictive parking regulations such as no parking zones, etc. in effect in the City including without limitation.

• Exemptions. Vehicles are exempt from alternate side parking under snow emergencies declarations where parking is normally permitted only on one side of the street and in the downtown business district.

How will drivers know this is in effect and when it is cancelled?

• City of La Crosse website

• Local television and radio announcements

• E-notification opt-in (you can receive notices to your email account): Sign up here on cityoflacrosse.org under “I Want To …” Register for E-Notifications

• City of La Crosse, City of La Crosse Street Department and City of La Crosse Police Department social media pages

What will happen if you don’t repark your vehicle?

Vehicles stopped - Removal. In the event any vehicle is stopped, parked, abandoned or left unattended in violation of this section, the Superintendent of Streets, or the Chief of Police, including also all the employees of the streets department, and the Police Department of the City, are authorized to remove or cause to be removed any such vehicle and to have such vehicle towed away.

Failure to follow the Alternate Side Parking rules results in the following citations -- second and additional violations ($15 within 10 days, $30 from 10-45 days, $60 after 45 days). Ignorance is not considered a valid defense for a violation.