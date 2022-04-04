City: Jim Asfoor Trail closed this week for vegetation management

The Jim Asfoor Trail between Copeland Avenue and Riverside Park will be closed from April 5-8 for vegetation management, according to the city of La Crosse. The closed segment is shown here within a dotted yellow line.
The Jim Asfoor Trail will be closed for the week for maintenance, according to the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.
The trail, between Copeland Avenue and Riverside Park, will be closed from April 5-8 for vegetation management, the city stated.
This includes removal of invasive brush, hazard trees and undesirable tree species.
From Tribune files: Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A painted turtle in the La Crosse River Marsh
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue herron takes flight
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue herron takes flight from its perch in the La Crosse River Marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron perches on a small stump in the La Crosse River Marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Canadian Geese in the La Crosse River Marsh
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Painted turtles rest on a log in April 2020 in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A beaver feeds June 18, 2018, in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron hunts for a meal in the La Crosse River marsh near Myrick Park.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A pair of Canada geese swim with their goslings near Myrick Park.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A turtle suns itself on a log in the La Crosse River marsh.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A pair of Canada Geese accompany their nine goslings on a swim in the La Crosse River marsh.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Mallard ducks swim in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A wood duck swims among cattails Monday in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A mallard hen and her ducklings swim together in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron feeds in the wetlands around the La Crosse River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A beaver swims through the waters of the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron takes flight in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A Mallard duck rests on a dead tree in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A mallard duck is seen through cattails in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron feeds in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A Canada goose defends her gosling in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron stands in vegetation in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A pair of mallard ducks swim in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron takes flight in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Canada geese fly above the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A red-winged blackbird feeds in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune.
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A pair of turtles meet on a partially submerged log in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A painted turtle clings to a log in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A Great Blue Heron takes flight in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron looks to snatch a meal from the waters of the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Tribune photographer Peter Thomson captured these photos in September 2020.
