City: Jim Asfoor Trail closed this week for vegetation management

The Jim Asfoor Trail will be closed for the week for maintenance, according to the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

The trail, between Copeland Avenue and Riverside Park, will be closed from April 5-8 for vegetation management, the city stated.

This includes removal of invasive brush, hazard trees and undesirable tree species.

