 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

City: Jim Asfoor Trail closed this week for vegetation management

  • 0
City: Jim Asfoor Trail closed this week for vegetation management

The Jim Asfoor Trail between Copeland Avenue and Riverside Park will be closed from April 5-8 for vegetation management, according to the city of La Crosse. The closed segment is shown here within a dotted yellow line.

The Jim Asfoor Trail will be closed for the week for maintenance, according to the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

The trail, between Copeland Avenue and Riverside Park, will be closed from April 5-8 for vegetation management, the city stated.

This includes removal of invasive brush, hazard trees and undesirable tree species.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy visits town where civilians died

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News