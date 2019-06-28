Building La Crosse’s budget will be a bit more complicated this year after the citywide reassessment this spring, but city officials said Friday they remain committed to keeping the levy down in 2020.
The Budget Parameter Committee instructed Mayor Tim Kabat and city staff to develop a budget proposal that keeps spending down before the Board of Estimates meeting scheduled for Sept. 9, with council member Doug Happel making a motion that mirrors one he has made for the past several years, with just a little change.
“Normally, I would say one option must include no increase to levy rate; however, I realize that the same levy rate would cost the average taxpayer 25% more and that’s not what we’re after,” Happel said.
Happel asked the mayor and department heads to bring back options for the 2020 budget, including a budget with a minimal increase to the 2019 total property tax levy, which was $35.4 million.
“The intent is not to maintain the $12.04 (tax) rate. Because of the revaluation, it’ll be some number less than that, and our goal will be to have a budget that, in essence, keeps that levy the same,” Kabat said.
The process is a bit different this year after the city of La Crosse did a citywide reassessment announced in April in which property values in the city went up an average of about 23%.
Finance director Valerie Fenske started out the meeting by explaining that the about 23% increase in property values citywide doesn’t give the finance department a blank check to raise the budget by 23%.
“The city builds its budget around its needs. It doesn’t build it around its ability to levy to a certain dollar amount,” Fenske said.
Some people’s bills will go up — especially for waterfront properties that are seeing dramatic value increases — but others could see a lower bill, because the tax rate will change.
“There is a tax increase in some cases, maybe not all,” Fenske said. “If you had a 33 percent increase, it’s not going to equate to that in the tax bill that you pay.”
Kabat noted there were a couple factors that apply to the budget process that ensure the city is motivated to keep taxes down, outside of fiscal responsibility and its duty to constituents: state-imposed levy limits and Wisconsin’s expenditure restraint program.
“We’re still constrained on our budget. It’s not necessarily a blank check,” Kabat said.
The state limits the amount cities can levy in property taxes by the amount of net new construction within the city, which is typically 1.5 to 2%, he said.
The city has also pursued the expenditure restraint program, which earned $1.5 million from the state last year in exchange for keeping the levy down, for the past several years.
“I would expect that that would be the case again this year,” Kabat said.
Initial estimates show an increase in expenditures of about $2 million and a decrease in revenues; however, the city will need more information from the state before it can predict what budget changes it will need to make this year.
“As we hear more — especially as the state certifies our values and we get an idea of what net new construction is going to be — that crystal ball will become a bit more clear,” Kabat said.
