City looking at converting Riverside Park fish hatchery building into wedding venue, Airbnb

The city of La Crosse is currently eyeing transforming a historic building on the north end of Riverside Park into a wedding and event venue.
Officials are looking to partner with a private company to convert the former fish hatchery building at 520 Veterans Memorial Drive, which was built in 1924, though some neighbors have already issued concerns about the possible use of the site.
A zoning piece of the plan was passed before the City Plan Commission Monday night, but a leasing agreement and development plan are still in negotiations and both would need further approval at a later date.
The project specifically calls for converting the building, its detached garage and the adjacent parking lot into a space that could host weddings and other events. The parking lot and the garage would be transformed into an English-style beer garden that can be used for receptions or an outdoor ceremony space.
The plan calls to use the second floor of the main building as a hybrid space that could be used for additional event space or be rented out as an Airbnb, with the idea that it be rented out primarily to bridal parties or other guests associated with the event, though those details are not final.
Architectural renderings show the brick features of the historic building being highlighted in the proposal, both on the exterior and interior, and a stone surfaced terrace with twinkling lights and mossy textures and extending from the garage.
The building is formerly a U.S. Fish Control Lab and more recently home to the La Crosse County Historical Society museum and the offices of Explore La Crosse, though both groups have since moved out. In recent years officials have been trying to figure out a purpose that would both highlight and restore the historical features of the aging building and bring in some revenue for the city.
Hatchery, LLC pitched the idea to the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, and was tapped as one of only two proposals for repurchasing the site. The group is expected to be the operators of the venue and would enter a leasing agreement with the city, which would still own the property.
Parks director Jay Odegaard told the commission Monday that while negotiations are still ongoing, Hatchery would likely put in nearly $500,000 of private investment into restoring the site, matching the capital improvement the city is currently putting into the building.
An exact rent amount that Hatchery would pay each month was not immediately given, but Odegaard said it was greater than the previous tenants and would help further maintain the site and greater Riverside Park.
The debate Monday and legislation heading before the other committees and Common Council this month is only about rezoning a new parcel that was created for the plans, which would essentially allow the building to be used commercially, and is particularly important for the rental plans for the upstairs.
But neighbors and some officials have issued early concern about the plan at large, including several residents of RiverPlace Apartments, which is just several hundred feet from the proposed site.
"Please do not turn our place of solitude for our well being and mental health into another money maker for a few," said Nancy Green, a RiverPlace resident, in a letter opposing the project.
Concerns ranged from hours of operation of the venue, use of alcohol, parking, noise, impacts to the nearby Riverside International Friendship Gardens and more.
"We built RiverPlace in 1996 and have provided 78 lovely homes to the area — our residents value the location, the view and the quiet evenings facing the river. We feel strongly that an event center will erode our environment without providing any additional amenity to our residents," said Lisa Moe, president and chief executive officer of RiverPlace's management company, in a letter.
"While we are supportive of improvements and added amenities to the [community and riverfront] we are very concerned about the city's direction and intention for this building," Moe said.
Other officials shared the sentiment that the proposal didn't feel like the right fit.
"I gotta be honest with you I have a little heartache over this. I'm not sure that's the best use for this building," said council member Scott Neumeister. "I'm not sure putting an apartment or whatever you want to call it on the top floor is the best use of that building. I thought that we wanted to bring the historical part of this building back, and I'm not sure that that's it."
Officials emphasized that an exact business plan would have to be discussed at a later time since only the rezoning was on the table, but offered some details, including that the venue would only operate within existing park hours.
To concerns about alcohol, Odegaard stated that the on-site beer garden and bar would be similar to that of the venues at Pettibone Park, and would not stray from uses already permitted at Riverside Park such as Moon Tunes and Riverfest. Based on the preliminary plans, it also currently appears that the beer garden would only be used by those renting the space for an event, and not open daily to the public or operating as a typical bar.
Those with the Friendship Gardens have issued support for the plan, saying a working relationship with the venue operators is possible to enhance the well-used garden space.
"These buildings are deteriorating and they need improvements," said Charles Hanson with the Riverside International Friendship Gardens, in a letter. He said they have met with the potential building renters, and that they "appear eager" to work with stakeholders and make improvements that would "work with and complement" the gardens.
Other officials issued support of the project, saying it was a good way to protect the historic nature of the building.
"I did get to see some of the plans and I think that they looked incredible, and I thought that the developers, they're very invested in the city, and I personally could not see a better use for that," said council member Chris Kahlow. She represents the Downtown Neighborhood.
"And to be able to have the public take advantage of that, too, I think that it would be a big asset to the park," Kahlow said.
"I think that offering some type of venue for special events that can partner off of the park itself is exactly the type of benefit that we would like to see in a partner down there," Odegaard said. "The biggest complaint we get at Riverside Park is that it's not big enough."
The building is currently listed on the local, state and national register for historic structures, but city staff said that does not put limitations on renovations to the interior. Because the developer does not plan on using historic tax credits on the exterior, there are also no limitations, though staff said Hatchery plans to develop it as if there were.
Under its current zoning, the building can largely only be used as office government office space, which would require the city to bring it up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This likely would mean the city would need to install an elevator, which doesn't seem possible without compromising the historical nature of the building, officials said.
The La Crosse Planning Department recommended approval of the zoning for the project, writing in its report:
"While the rezoning of a newly created parcel in an existing park to commercial is not ideal from a planning and land use perspective, staff is confident that the Board of Park Commissioners and the Common Council would prohibit a use on this parcel that would not be compatible with the surrounding uses. As municipalities are looking for other ways to generate revenue, this proposal allows for the city to do that as well as restore a historic building."
This proposal would be one of many new repurposes of the city's riverfront, and if approved would string together with the River Point District development and the possible public market.
The zoning for the venue passed the Plan Commission with three opposing votes from Neumeister and commissioners Elaine Yager and Paul Schoenfield.
The legislation now moves to the Judiciary & Administration Committee Tuesday night and to the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday evening for a final vote. Then, eventually the remaining leasing and development legislation will make its way through the council.