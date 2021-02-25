City now eyeing residential redevelopment for long-vacant former Trane Plant 6 site

"We've heard from council members on the North Side that senior housing is desperately needed," Marvin Wanders of Three Sixty told the Economic Development Committee on Thursday.

Currently the group is waiting on a study to evaluate the success of senior living on the project, though, and developers should know in the coming months if it could be included.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Red Cloud Development group is requesting $3.75 million in TIF assistance, which would cover 16% of the total project cost, or what's been estimated to be the gap between construction costs and the projected real estate value.

Officials said that because there is not currently cash on-hand in the TIF district, it would likely be paid as needs arise, and not all at once. The group is requesting a payback date through 2036.

The gap between construction costs and the overall value of the end project is a bit skewed at the moment, officials emphasized, because of the increased costs of construction materials caused by the pandemic.

"We did analysis of what we thought we could realistically achieve in the marketplace, on the revenue side," Wanders said. "The expense side, the construction cost side, is really is what it is, right. At the end of the day, there's no secret sauce for construction.