City of La Crosse approves $340,000 in grants to address child-care and homelessness during COVID-19

The city of La Crosse approved $340,000 in grants for 15 area groups that provide child-care or services for homelessness to help strengthen services during the pandemic.

The grants are funded through federal CARES Act dollars the city of La Crosse was allocated, which also helped fund the small business relief grants in the spring.

Four groups that serve La Crosse's homeless community received a combined $262,500, with Couleecap and Catholic Charities each receiving $80,000 for its help in housing those in need.

"As you know, we have a lot of folks who are sleeping outside right now," said Kim Cable, director of Couleecap Housing and Community Services Department.

"We were pleased to get that grant from the city," Cable added, saying the city has been a huge support of its efforts on homelessness.

The money that Couleecap received from this grant will directly help about 10 families and individuals get off the street and into safe housing.