City of La Crosse approves $340,000 in grants to address child-care and homelessness during COVID-19

The city of La Crosse approved $340,000 in grants for 15 area groups that provide child-care or services for homelessness to help strengthen services during the pandemic.
The grants are funded through federal CARES Act dollars the city of La Crosse was allocated, which also helped fund the small business relief grants in the spring.
Four groups that serve La Crosse's homeless community received a combined $262,500, with Couleecap and Catholic Charities each receiving $80,000 for its help in housing those in need.
"As you know, we have a lot of folks who are sleeping outside right now," said Kim Cable, director of Couleecap Housing and Community Services Department.
"We were pleased to get that grant from the city," Cable added, saying the city has been a huge support of its efforts on homelessness.
The money that Couleecap received from this grant will directly help about 10 families and individuals get off the street and into safe housing.
It will be coupled with state funding to pay case managers and secure monthly rent for homes, and the group will partner with Catholic Charities, another grant recipient, to identify families in need.
Once all funding is received, Cable said that the goal is to get families placed in homes within a month.
In addition, 11 child-care centers in La Crosse received a total of $77,500 in grants to help sustain services as the community continues fighting the economic impact of the pandemic.
Child-care centers that serve a predominantly low- to moderate-income population were considered more heavily, and a majority of applicants for the grant were approved, and given their full request in funding.
Below is a list of all grant recipients and awarded amounts:
Child-care centers
- Little Angels Day Care - $5,000
- Kuddles N' Kisses - $2,000
- Heaven's Steps Child Care - $10,000
- SonShine Family Child Care - $2,000
- Red Balloon Early Learning Centers - $7,500
- YMCA School Age Programs - $15,000
- Children of the Lord Daycare - $15,000
- Jeri's Little Jems - $2,000
- Coulee Children's Center - $15,000
- Building Blocks Child Care - $2,000
- Sunshine Family Day Care - $2,000
Homelessness service providers
- Couleecap's Rapid Rehousing Program - $80,000
- Independent Living Resources Homelessness Outreach - $73,758
- Catholic Charities COVID-19 Homeless Casework - $80,000
- Salvation Army of La Crosse County - $28,742
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.