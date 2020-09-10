City of La Crosse arts board will keep its county rep, council votes

After much debate, the city of La Crosse will keep a La Crosse County supervisor on its art board, the Common Council voted on Thursday.
The decision comes after city officials debated the relationship between the city and the county, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat saying last week that county board members "always want to hold the city hostage" by withholding support unless serving on a committee.
A resolution intended to refresh the mission of the arts board, which has recently been shaken up by budget cuts during the pandemic, originally removed a county representative from the board.
But an amendment submitted by council president Martin Gaul moved to sustain the position, on conditions that the county supervisor be a citizen of the city of La Crosse and not also a city council member.
"What I proposed," Gaul said, "was to try and bridge the gap."
"I believe that if we are going to be putting funding in this board to be used at their discretion, I think the tax dollars that by and large come from the city of La Crosse, should be decided on" by residents of the city, Gaul said.
"At the same token, I do believe that the county should have a seat at the table on this," he added.
The resolution originally came out of committee with a recommendation to refer it for 30 days, but Gaul's amendment was enough for officials to decide, and it was unanimously approved.
The council also approved an additional $30,000 for the arts board, an allocation that was also up for debate in committee.
The funding, which is left over from the 2020 budget, will go toward implementing the refreshed mission of the board: $10,000 for taking inventory and assessing current public art, $5,000 for a new marketing plan, $10,000 for mural development, $5,000 for fund-raising strategies, and $5,000 for the sculpture park planned for the River Point District.
