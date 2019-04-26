Brush collection in the city of La Crosse begins 7 a.m. Monday and runs through Friday.
Brush, which the city defines as branches and tree limbs with diameters from ¼ inch to 8 inches and less than 4 feet long, must be out on the curb by 7 a.m. to ensure it's picked up when crews are in the area. It must be bundled with cotton string and weigh less than 50 pounds.
The city will not pick up large items such as logs, stumps and root balls, or piles of leaves, grass clippings and other debris. La Crosse residents can also haul brush to the drop-off site on Isle la Plume from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Call 608-789-7508 for more information or click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.