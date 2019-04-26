Try 3 months for $3

Brush collection in the city of La Crosse begins 7 a.m. Monday and runs through Friday.

Brush, which the city defines as branches and tree limbs with diameters from ¼ inch to 8 inches and less than 4 feet long, must be out on the curb by 7 a.m. to ensure it's picked up when crews are in the area. It must be bundled with cotton string and weigh less than 50 pounds.

The city will not pick up large items such as logs, stumps and root balls, or piles of leaves, grass clippings and other debris. La Crosse residents can also haul brush to the drop-off site on Isle la Plume from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Call 608-789-7508 for more information

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

