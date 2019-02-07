A La Crosse committee Thursday considered a partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation to manage the money donated to city capital projects.
The partnership was proposed as a way to give potential donors confidence that their money would go toward a specific project, rather than to the city’s general fund, partly in response to the Wipfli audit released late last year.
The audit called on the city to develop a policy for funds donated to Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department projects. La Crosse finance director Valerie Fenske told the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee on Thursday that the partnership with the community foundation would give the city a dedicated funds for specific projects to send those donations to, taking advantage of the foundation’s existing infrastructure and long history of handling donations, plus its connections to other possible donors or supporters.
“Moving in this direction can really get us to a place where we can have a high level of confidence that when we look for donations for a project, that’s exactly what it’s for,” Fenske said.
The program would address concerns raised in the audit and through other conversations about where donated funds land and how they are used, she said.
La Crosse Community Foundation program manager Katie Berkedal said the nonprofit organization would keep track of donations, send out gift acknowledgement notices for tax purposes for each donor and make sure any funds taken in go for what the donor chose to sponsor.
In return, the city would pay either 3 percent of all deposits or a minimum of $250 per year.
“It’s a fiduciary safety net, really,” Berkedal said.
Both the La Crosse Community Foundation and city officials have noticed a growing trend toward private groups raising money for public projects, including the All Abilities Trane Park, Veterans Memorial Pool and the Riverside Park bandshell.
“(W)ith the emergence of the neighborhood associations and other really energetic groups in town, there are proposals for new and exciting things to happen in our city that simply can’t happen within the city’s budget,” Berkedal said.
There are large numbers of people who want to contribute their own money to make their community better, she said.
“They also want to feel confident in their giving that they’re hard-earned money dedicated to things they’re passionate about are going toward that project,” Berkedal said.
They plan to test it out with the All Abilities Trane Park project, something park committee member Fran Formanek appreciated.
“It’s our feeling that it’s a benefit for not only our project, but also projects that are going to be held down the road,” he said.
The intent would be to transfer the funds gathered by the La Crosse Autism Foundation to the La Crosse Community Foundation to establish a segregated fund for the Trane Park project. To use the money, the city would be required to submit invoices for specific work done to improve the park.
“That involves placing items into an irrevocable trust fund over at the La Crosse Community Foundation, we would enter into an agreement … that would be specific to any type of capital project that we might identify,” Fenske said.
According to the drafted agreement, any leftover funds after the project is complete would get rolled over into a designated fund for the park’s maintenance. If a project cannot be completed, the foundation’s board of directors will determine what to do with it, taking into consideration advice from the city of La Crosse.
The Finance and Personnel Committee referred voting on the partnership for a week and will take up the question again in a special meeting next Thursday after council member Jessica Olson said she was uncomfortable with the city entering into an agreement without an escape clause.
