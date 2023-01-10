City of La Crosse Forward input campaign closing out initial phase

The City of La Crosse’s Forward La Crosse Public Input Campaign is closing out its initial phase. City planners and consultants have been soliciting community feedback via its Forward La Crosse Campaign since April 2022.

The information collected on housing, transportation, economic development, intergovernmental cooperation, land use, utilities, community facilities, agricultural, natural and cultural resources, and plan implementation will help develop themes and goals, allowing for even more conversations through the public engagement process throughout 2023.

Some major overall themes that are emerging:

• The highest rated Guiding Principle is “Livable Built Environment: Ensure that all elements of the built environment work together to provide a sustainable place to live, work, and play with a high quality of life.”

• Community Assets: Some of the top reasons respondents choose to live in La Crosse include the city’s natural beauty, proximity to friends and family, and recreational opportunities.

• Environmental/Natural Resources: Respondents strongly feel that the natural features, bluffs, and Mississippi River improve the quality of life in La Crosse. These rank among the top priorities to protect in the city, along with scenic views, undeveloped hills and bluffs, and historic buildings. Citywide climate action, conservation of open space and biodiversity, and surface/groundwater protection were also highly ranked.

• Recreation: Respondents highly ranked walking, biking, and skiing trails/scenic trails, parks, picnic areas, and playgrounds, and boating, canoeing, and river access as their top recreational priorities to emphasize in the plan.

• Housing: Respondents strongly feel there is a need for the plan to focus on additional housing opportunities in the city, especially affordable housing and starter homes.

• Economic Development: Respondents indicate the following should be prioritized in the plan regarding economic development: encouraging the economic impacts of historic preservation through reuse and rehab of historic properties and providing a mix of job opportunities in different industries.

• Downtown La Crosse: Respondents hope the plan can include more opportunities for greenery and natural elements in the Downtown, along with more pedestrian/bike-friendly infrastructure.

• Transportation: Respondents hope the following priorities can be included in the plan regarding transportation: making biking and walking safer and more pleasant, improved coordination for bus service stops/frequency, and coordination/access to the airport and nearby cities.

Overall community engagement response rate (of all surveys, comment map, etc.): 6.3% (of the city’s roughly 53,000 people).

“We’re very pleased with the participation so far. We’re looking forward to getting even more responses and going deeper into topics that matter the most to community members,” said Lewis Kuhlman, Environmental Planner, City of La Crosse.

Community members have been active in the surveys available at https://forwardlacrosse.org and the La Crosse Public Library on Main St.

Additionally, the City of La Crosse hosted a variety of in-person opportunities at monthly neighborhood associations meetings.

In July 2022, the City of La Crosse Planning and Development Department hosted focus group meetings over two days, feedback was collected from business owners, community organizations, and residents and was facilitated by a Milwaukee-based company GRAEF.

Interested parties wishing to give feedback should visit forwardlacrosse.org to access interactive features designed to make providing feedback simple, easy, and fun. New public input sessions will be scheduled in 2023.

Online modules are now accessible at the La Crosse Public Library at 800 Main St. during regular business hours via a dedicated computer terminal.

COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Strolling swans Eagle watch First robin of spring? Opossum passing by Eagles at sundset Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Snowy skyline Towering Spring rain drop The end of ice fishing season Arcadia flyer Bridge sunset A foggy morning hello Spring rain drop End of ice fishing is a drag Spring snow HARBORMASTER CAPPED Hitting the open water Bikes for everyone Helping our neighbors HyVee work continues PICTURE OF THE DAY PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration A tradition unlike any other... Feeling squirrelly Elm tree flowers Sitting on the dock of the bay A holiday hunt Colorful sunset A nice day for a walk A beautiful sunset Tulip blooms Sunrise in the neighborhood A great day for reflection Enjoying the breeze Right on the river Morning visitor Beautiful blossoms A patriotic pair A trip to the Capitol Misty Mississippi Mallard on the march A balancing act Apple blossoms Flowering Crab trees River overflow Flag Day next week Ready to go for a spin Riverside sunset Doggone beautiful The cat-bird seat La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park bike bridge in Riverside Park French Island fiery sunset Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park End of the Day Holding it together A flower named Sue Hanging out at Goose Island Beautiful day Riding in style On parade at Catfish Days A sun-dappled cemetery lane Pecking away Bunny meets world Cranes by the creek River at Veterans Memorial Park The cat-bird seat Fingers in the fog Dragonfly on the line Breakfast at the birdhouse Spreading her wings Relaxing in the park A view from the stage The Quenten Brown Band Rocking out in Arcadia Viceroy butterfly Dog or lion? Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls Visiting in style Pedaling is for the birds Working on the new Fire House Dockwork Hurling in the park Swimming swans Hibiscus bloom 'The Remainders' rock the stage Land of milk and honey? French Island dining Anything for a free meal A babbling creek Finches munch on cones Stunning sunset Pucker up Chowing down Hibiscus bloom