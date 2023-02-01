 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of La Crosse hires project manager for River Point District development

Jason Gilman

Jason Gilman has been hired by the city to serve as the project manager for the River Point District development. Contributed photo

The Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse hired a project manager for the River Point District development after determining this position would offer a range of benefits to the project and its stakeholders.

Jason Gilman, American Institute of Certified Planners and principal at JBG Planning LLC, was hired for the role.

The project manager will serve as a point of contact for investors, developers, builders and consultants to provide important communications, data and information about the project.

Gilman already has experience with the River Point District through his previous roles as director of Planning and Development for the city and executive director of the RDA from 2016 to 2020.

Andrea Trane, current director of Planning and Development and executive director of the RDA is excited to work with Gilman again.

“I have the greatest confidence in Jason’s motivation to continue the progress at the River Point District site with his experience in working with the engineering and consultant team and his relationships with developers, businesses and other members of the community,” Trane said.

River Point District development progress

The first phase of the development — raising the property out of the floodplain — was completed last year after 300,000 cubic yards of fill was added to raise the property.

Contractors are working on the second phase which includes laying the infrastructure and constructing River Bend Road, which will connect Copeland Avenue to Causeway Boulevard and serve as the main road of the development.

The RDA is currently under contract with five housing developers which have plans for a mix of housing opportunities, including a senior living facility, apartments and for-sale townhomes.

The Ho-Chunk Nation plans to propose a new, multi-use, seven-story building within the upcoming River Point District development just north of Downtown La Crosse. As outlined in this presentation video, provided by the tribe, the development has been long in the works and will feature apartments, condos, a regional tribal office and other business space.
Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

