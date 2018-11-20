The city’s property tax levy will increase by 2.9 percent after the La Crosse Common Council on Monday approved the city’s 2019 operating budget.
The tax rate will go down for the second year in a row — $12.04 per $1,000 of assessed value, compared with $12.08 for 2017 and $12.28 for 2016.
That sets the property tax bill for a $150,000 La Crosse home at $1,806, down slightly from $1,807.50 in 2018.
The budget set the total levy at $35.4 million, up from $34.4 million in 2018 and $34.6 million in 2013.
“I think ... accomplishing what we are — without raising or having a major impact on taxes — is quite an accomplishment,” said council president Martin Gaul.
The budget maintains the current level of services offered by the city, including hours at the branch libraries and the new pop-up program by the La Crosse Public Library, as well as the eight La Crosse Police Department neighborhood resource officers and the Municipal Transit Utility circulator route.
The budget includes across-the-board pay increases for city staff, as well as performance-based increases. There are no staff layoffs in the budget; instead, the council approved adding a financial information technology process analyst and budget analyst in the city’s Finance Department, and a community risk reduction education specialist in the city Fire Department.
The council made a couple of final tweaks to the budget, adding $10,000 to employee benefits and $100,000 for the operations of Veterans Memorial Pool after funding for the project was included in the 2019 capital improvement budget.
“There was a pretty minimal impact by adding those two things to the budget,” finance director Valerie Fenske said.
The budget includes $72.4 million in total spending, compared with $71.5 million in 2018 and $77.2 million in 2017.
“I’m pleased with the numbers that we put together and the amendments we made tonight as far as the pool is concerned. It was important to get that in there, so all in all, I think we put together an excellent budget, much to the mayor’s credit and to the credit of staff,” Gaul said.
Council member Doug Happel complimented Fenske, Mayor Tim Kabat and other city staff on what he called a “job well done.”
“This, in my opinion, is a good example of a governmental agency — the city of La Crosse — actually improving services and doing it without raising taxes,” Happel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Really, save $1.50 a year in taxes and that's news. All the fee's more then make up the differences. Who you kidding? Parks department needs to be overseen by the board, way to much money spent. Parks dept. keep your hands off the money for the boat ramp fee, boaters payed those fees and should have a say in where the money is spent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.