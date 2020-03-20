City of La Crosse limits early, in-person voting hours

The city of La Crosse announced it will limit hours for early, in-person voting that starts next week.

As a precaution for the COVID-19 pandemic, voters will only be allowed to vote early in-person between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekdays, starting March 23.

The final two days to vote early in-person are April 2-3, where City Hall will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Voting will take place in the council chambers on the first floor of City Hall, and staff will be limiting the number of voters at a time and require everyone remain six feet apart.

Each voter will be issued an individual pen that they alone will use and can take home, and sanitizer will be available at the voting station.

You can register vote at this time if you haven't already, and will need a photo ID and proof of residence.

Other ways to vote are by mail or on Election Day, April 7, at your polling place.

Officials are encouraging those who were registered by March 18 to order a mail-in ballot before April 2 to cast their vote, instead of voting in-person, if possible.

Contested races on the ballot for La Crosse residents will be county board supervisors, a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, and Democratic presidential candidates, now narrowed down to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.