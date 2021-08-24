 Skip to main content
City of La Crosse looking for temporary workers in streets department
City of La Crosse looking for temporary workers in streets department

Leaf pickup continues

Matt Mooney with the La Crosse Street Department gathers leaves on Adams Street in this 2020 Tribune file photo.

The city of La Crosse is looking for temporary workers in its streets department this fall and winter.

Applications are now being accepted for the positions. The temporary positions will start at a wage of $15 and hour, and will mainly include assisting with leaf collection, snow removal and other miscellaneous street work.

The positions will begin work on Oct. 25, and the city is looking for laborers to work 1-6 months on the job.

Workers will be required to have a valid driver's license. Hours for the positions will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Because the positions are temporary, benefits are not included.

All applications can be submitted at the city of La Crosse website on its "Career Opportunities" tab or at governmentjobs.com/careers/lacrossewi. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.

