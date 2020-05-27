City of La Crosse looks at possible $4.42 million in budget cuts to offset losses

Support services departments will also be expected to make $266,700 in cuts, which includes the city's legal, finance and human resources, planning and engineering departments.

If approved on Thursday, each department will be responsible for making its specific budget cuts, which could mean furloughs and layoffs.

"There are many departments within the city comprised of 88%-98% staffing. It is infeasible to consider that some of the necessary budget changes will not affect personnel within the various departments," the new budget plan writes.

More than half of the city's departments spend between 88% and 98% of their budgets on staffing, according the report, including the police department, where 92% of its budget pays for salary and employee expenses, and the engineering department, which dedicates about 95% of its budget.

These plans were made after an assigned task force interviewed each city department to go over expense needs and revenue.

It also kept in mind certain departments that were deemed more essential during the city's fight over the pandemic, which is why things like parks received more cuts, while things like IT, which has been critical during the switch to virtual services, are only expected to make $1,700 in cuts.