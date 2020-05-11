City of La Crosse makes changes to welcome 'new normal' for reopening in 2 weeks

“We’re really looking at all of this for dual purposes. To maintain that face-to-face conversation, but not overwhelm our staff,” said Jay Odegaard, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department director, and part of the taskforce implementing these changes.

The lobby, council chambers — where a few officials and citizens still attend public meetings — and the first-floor restrooms will all be open to the public.

To help contain public access to just the first floor, stairwells and elevators will be locked, only accessible through a staff key-card, and a new glass enclosure will soon surround the elevator doors, which will also require a key-card, adding an extra layer of security.

City Hall’s hours will also change, open to the public just Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Other operational changes will help the city adapt to the transition, including helping out its small businesses make the bounce back.

Last week, the Finance & Personnel Committee approved lowering liquor license fees for its bars and restaurants.

The changes reduced fees dramatically, lowering a two-year alcohol operator’s license from $50 to $25, a liquor license from $500 to $50, and a malt beverage license from $100 to $10.