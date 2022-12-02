City of La Crosse offers guidelines for salting sidewalks, driveways

The city of La Crosse encourages peoples to be mindful when using salt for their sidewalks and driveways.
Residents can keep sidewalks and driveways safe this winter while protecting local water resources by following the three "S's."
- Shovel - Clear walkways and other areas before the snow turns to ice. The more snow that's removed manually, the less salt is needed, and it will melt the remaining snow and ice more effectively.
- Scatter - Make sure when scattering salt, there is space between grains. A 12-ounce coffee mug of salt is normally enough to treat a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares.
- Switch - When the pavement temperature drops below 15 degrees, salt won't work. Switch to sand for traction or a difference ice melt that works at lower temperatures.
For more information, visit the city's Parks and Recreation web page and follow the link to the sustainability page.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.