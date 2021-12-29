City of La Crosse offers tree collection and holiday services, lists policies

As you are wrapping up the holiday season, the City of La Crosse offers this reminder of some different services and policies:

 Christmas lights can be recycled by placing them in your city-serviced Harter's Quick Clean-Up recycling cart, or by dropping them off in the specified bin at Rotary Lights or at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up’s facility.

 Christmas Tree Collection runs January 4-7, 2022. Trees should be placed on your boulevard by the morning of January 4. We do not collect artificial trees. Those can be placed in your cityservice recycling cart or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up. We do not collect wreaths, live or artificial, as most are constructed with heavy wire.

 Excess cardboard or approved recyclables? If items do not fit into your city-service cart, with the lid closed, they can be dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up for free. Lids on both garbage and recycling carts should be closed; do not overfill your carts or leave items outside of it.

 Winter Snow and City-Serviced Carts: Carts should not be placed in the street during or immediately following a snowfall as damage can occur from snow plows. Clearing snow after each snowfall will make it easier to move your cart to its collection point. Place carts on a flat space on your boulevard or driveway; they will not be collected if placed on a snow bank.

 Large items are not picked up as a city-serviced collection. Items that are too large or heavy to fit in your garbage cart, would fall into this category. It is the resident's responsibility to dispose of large items either by calling a contractor of your choosing, or hauling to a drop-off location such as Harter's Quick Clean-Up or the County Landfill.

 Electronics, such as TVs, stereos, VCR/DVD players, computers, printers, etc. should never be placed in your carts. Residents can drop off electronic waste at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, affiliated with the County Landfill, or at a contractor of their choosing such as Harter's Quick Clean-up, or Hilltoppers (fees may apply).

Harter’s Quick Clean-Up, 2850 Larson Street, La Crosse, 608-782-2082

La Crosse County Landfill & Hazardous Waste. 23240 Berlin Drive, La Crosse, 608-785-9572 & 608-785-9999.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0